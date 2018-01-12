CHENNAI: Protesting the policy decisions of the Union government to privatise defence production, about four lakh defence civilian employees boycotted lunch on Thursday, according to the union members.

A statement from the All India Defence Employees Federation alleged that 250 items manufactured by 41 ordinance factories had been outsourced to the private sector.

To protest the move, four lakh defence employees working in more than 430 defence units all over the country boycotted lunch in the canteen on Thursday. Other major unions participated in the protest.

A joint memorandum was also submitted to the Defence Minister. The federations have also issued notice to the government, declaring that they would stage a massive demonstration in Delhi before Parliament on February 15 and would go on strike on March 15, the release added.