NAGAPATTINAM: Families of 58 farmers who died due to agrarian distress last year are haunted by memories of their beloved ones as Pongal approaches. Even as the whole world was preparing to welcome a new year – 2017 – the mortuary at Nagapattinam GH was receiving a steady stream of bodies of farmers. In a span of 24 hours, from 31 December 2016 to 1 January 2017, eight farmers died after seeing their crops wither.

Of the 58 farmer deaths, 23 were recorded by officials and their kin were given `3 lakh each by the State government. But the money has not helped them in any way as it could only settle, some partly, the loans taken by their breadwinners.

A resident of Kadambangudi, K Veeramani, 31, was the youngest of the 58 who was consumed by the drought. He died in his field on 31 December, 2016. Because income from working as farm labourer was not enough to make ends meet, Veeramani took up farming and borrowed `2 lakh to be paid as lease amount for two acres. He spent about `60,000 on cultivation, but the full-grown samba crops wilted without water.

After his death, Veeramani’s wife Kavitha was appointed as anganwadi helper. Salary from the job is all Kavitha has to take care of their two children. “My husband took up cultivation borrowing money, to fulfil his dream of building a pucca house. But after his demise, we remain in the same dilapidated hut. When I asked for a house under the Green House Scheme, officials said a government employee cannot avail benefits under the scheme. With salary of `7,000, how can I build a house?” she wondered as tears welled up.

But Arivinkodi, widow of Kaliyaperumal of Orkudy, is trying her hands at agriculture on their 2 acres of land. “Last year we cultivated four acres. As the two acres is located at a distance from our village, it was difficult to irrigate it. My husband died while on the way to that land, where crops withered. Therefore, this year we do not cultivate crop in that particular two acres “ she said. Arivinkodi has been struggling to get electricity connection to her hut. Though wiring works have completed, she is waiting for the harvest to pay for the connection and meter.

V Murugaiyan of Pirinchimoolai near Thalainayar took his life on 30 November. His wife Rani has been shouldering the family after his death. Though their daughter Nithiya(18) cleared class 12 in 2017 but she was unable to admit her in a college. When Express reported the issue , Sir Issac Newton College of engineering in Nagapattinam offered her a seat to her. Their 8-year-old son is autistic.

“Though Nithya is studying for free, I am unable to meet daily needs. Sometimes I do not have money when she asks me to take photocopies of study materials,” Rani said. Though 58 farmers died in the district due to crop failure, only 23 families have received `3 lakh from the government. Remaining families have to undergo more difficulties as their lives turned complicated.

Jagadeesan (25) of Kovilkannampur village has started working in a textile shop in Tiruvarur after the demise of his father N Vadivel (54). “My family did not receive any assistance from the government yet. I wanted to work abroad, but that dream has crashed as I cannot pay for the visa and other arrangements. I work for `6,000 salary in a textile shop,” he said.

Lakshmi of Melavakavalakkudi near Venmani did not receive compensation after the demise of husband Thambusamy. “Though we own two acres, we did not cultivate this year since we are unable to spend for inputs. Though some persons were ready to lend money, we did not accept it. Many people are asking us to sell the land but we hold the lands to our hearts,” said Lakshmi.