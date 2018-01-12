CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is awaiting amendments proposed by the Centre to the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. Once the amendments are made, steps would be taken to constitute the anti-corruption ombudsman in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the State Assembly here on Thursday.

“The Lokpal amendment bill is pending with the Centre. By taking into account the proposed amendments, we will prepare a draft bill,” he said in reply to Leader of Opposition M K Stalin’s query on the issue.

Palaniswami recalled that a draft framework was evolved by a seven-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary in order to appoint Lokayukta in the State. The draft was reviewed at a meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister on December 19, 2014, before putting the initiative on hold.

Questioning the inordinate delay in appointing Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu despite an assurance made in the Governor’s address to the Assembly in 2016, Stalin wondered if the State government was averse to the idea of having the anti-corruption ombudsman. He said there was no mention of Lokayukta in subsequent Governor’s addresses to the Assembly.

He also noted that neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala had already constituted Lokayukta and the nod of the Centre was not needed for it.