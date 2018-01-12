CHENNAI: The issue of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) triggered a heated exchange between Congress Legislature Party leader KR Ramasamy and certain ministers during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor in the Assembly on Thursday.

The late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had not compromised on any of the rights of the State, but the incumbent government is not acting like the way she did. The BJP-led Centre had neglected to form a Cauvery Management Board despite Supreme Court issuing orders, but the Tamil Nadu government did not follow up the issue, Ramasamy said.

He also said that efforts to get exemption from NEET too turned futile and the State government failed to get the Hydrocarbon Project cancelled and the State was in a helpless position in asserting its rights.

Electricity Minister P Thangamani intervened to say that the hydrocarbon project and NEET were brought in only by Congress when it was in power at the Centre.

Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar, said the government’s cause was defeated in the Supreme Court only because former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s wife filed a case. The Congress does not have any locus standi to talk about NEET, he said. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam expressed confidence that the judgment in a case relating to NEET in Supreme Court would be in favour of Tamil Nadu.