CHENNAI: The appointment of Mohan Pyare as the Commissioner of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption was challenged in the Madras High Court by the DMK on Thursday.

In his PIL, party organising secretary RS Bharathy submitted that the State in the recent past has been nominating the Chief Secretary or officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary as the State Vigilance Commissioner. The effect was that the entire State Vigilance Commission has lost character as an independent and transparent body and has become another wing of the State, defeating the very purpose of its constitution.

His senior counsel P Wilson submitted that the case of former Chief Secretary P Ramamohana Rao, who was charged with corruption and subject to I-T investigation, was a textbook example to show that if the State Vigilance Commission is really an objective and autonomous, then the Vigilance Commissioner must be an independent officer appointed specially to the post with a secured tenure as done in the case of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Central Vigilance Commission.

After the suspension of Rao, Girija Vaidyanathan was appointed as the Chief Secretary and she was holding the additional charge of the Commissioner of the State Vigilance Commission. She was divested of the office with no reasons given and VK Jayakodi, who was serving as the Commissioner of Land Administration, was appointed on August 2, 2017. The act of the government in appointing Jayakodi as was arbitrary and unreasonable as he was a junior in rank to several officers therefore, he will not be able to investigate any accusation of high-level corruption against either the Chief Secretary or other Secretaries senior to him, Wilson stated.

Bharathy challenged the appointment of Jayakodi before the HC and it is pending. While so, Mohan Pyare was appointed to the post, making the original case and the verdict uin that, defunct. The move, made without even understanding the tenor of the averments made, Wilson submitted. His interim prayer is to stay its operation.