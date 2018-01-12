CHENNAI: Two days after a realtor was hacked to death, city police claimed to have cracked the case by arresting six persons. The suspects were nabbed at the Koyambedu terminus on Wednesday when they were trying to leave the city. During investigation it was revealed that Kanthan was murdered over previous enmity. The police established their identities with the help of CCTV footage obtained from a shop nearby.

“In 2010, the six accused and the deceased were booked for the murder of Paulraj at Pallikaranai. After that, the victim was financially supporting the men as the case was under trial. Recently, Kanthan stopped giving them money. Angered by this, they decided to kill him,” said a police officer.

It may be noted that Baskar was already detained under the Goondas Act thrice and Manikandan and Vinodh once. All the six men were remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court. On Tuesday, Kanthan was killed by the gangsters who came in an auto rickshaw and intercepted him when he was going to drop his daughter at the bus stop. The men allegedly murdered him in front of his daughter, near West Mambalam.