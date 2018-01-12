Commuters in Tiruchy central bus stand struggle to get into an over-crowded bus on Thursday. Most of the buses were running above capacity because of the strike in the state | MK Ashok kumar

CHENNAI: With no daily and weekly maintenance for more than eight days, travelling in government buses, which has 68 per cent of overaged fleet, for Pongal festival, may be a risky affair, commuters say.

However, transport officials said all buses had undergone minimum maintenance.

Transport workers went on strike on January 4 in support of their demands, including revision of wages. Since then, though only a limited number of buses were operated across Tamil Nadu, it is learnt that more than 60 per cent of the vehicles had not undergone periodic maintenance at depots.

Maintenance of buses involves changing the engine oil and gearbox oil for smooth operation. Particularly, brake shoes of drum brakes should be maintained on a daily basis for long distance buses.

“More than 60 per cent of buses of TNSTC, SETC and MTC are lying without any maintenance for more than eight days. Even if the strike is withdrawn, operating the buses without maintenance would pose a risk,” said a technical staff at Koyambedu depot.

In its affidavit before the Madras HC, the State transport department admitted that 15,184 buses (68.39 percent) out of its fleet strength of 22,203 were overaged, particularly Metropolitan transport corporation (MTC), and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) which caters to long distance passengers. Of the 3843 MTC buses, 2960 (77.02 per cent) are overaged, while 908 buses (78.28 percent) out of 1160 of SETC had exceeded their life time. Similarly, Kumbakonam and Salem divisions of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations run with over 69 per cent of worn-out buses.

“Drum plates of disk brake and brake shoes should be replaced once in every three months. When the brake shoes get depreciated, mostly drum plates are tightened and the brake shoes are not replaced,” explained an MTC worker.

In addition to this, steering oil of buses should be changed for every 3000 km. “Mostly, steering oil is not changed and refilled,” claimed transport workers.

Elaborating on the difficulties faced while operating TNSTC mofussil buses bound for Krishnagiri, a lorry driver said brake plates of government buses are much worse than abandoned lorries. “When I was initially asked to drive a bus from CMBT, I refused to operate two as the brake did not work. After riding five buses, I found that most buses did not have proper brakes,” he said.

When contacted, transport officials said all buses had undergone minimum maintenance by apprentice staffs at depots and assured that regular buses will be operated as per schedule. Special buses also will run from Friday. A senior official said most of the temporary staff are given buses that are less than three years old.