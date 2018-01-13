CHENNAI: The Apollo Hospitals on Friday submitted sets of documents regarding the treatment given to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 before the Arumughaswamy Commission probing her death.

In a statement, the hospital management said, “The records furnished included details right from the time of her admission on September 22, 2016, to the date of her demise on December 5, 2016... The Apollo Hospitals filed affidavits and presented 30 volumes of original medical records with copies of documents pertaining to the medical treatment of the late CM”.

“At the time of hearing, xerox copies and originals were compared and it was verified that the copies of documents were in order. The commission took this on record officially and directed the Apollo Hospitals to receive back the 30 volumes of original medical records,” the statement added.

“The Apollo Hospitals had provided an undertaking to produce the originals as and when called upon. The hospital had sought two week’s time to file the entire set of medical records. Accordingly, on January 3, the commission posted the matter to January 12 to produce the documents,” the statement said.