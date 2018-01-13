Case against lyricist Vairamuthu over remarks on Hindu goddess
Published: 13th January 2018
RAJAPALAYAM: A case was today registered against popular Tamil film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against a Hindu goddess at a function here recently.
A case was registered against Vairamuthu based on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary, police said adding investigation is on.
A row had erupted after the national award-winning lyricist had reportedly made the comments against Andal, a hindu goddess, at a function here recently.
The complainant Suri stated that devotees of Sri Andal were hurt by the poet's remarks, police said.