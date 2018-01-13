CHENNAI: Literally presenting the progress report of his 10-month-old government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said he had disposed of as many as 4,903 files so far and as on date, no file was pending at his desk.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, the Chief Minister gave a detailed account of the progress made in works relating to almost all key departments. He said the local body elections would be held very soon, once the delimitation commission completed its work.

Palaniswami said he had made 102 announcements under the Rule 110 of the State Assembly during 2017-18. Of them, government orders had been issued for 76 announcements, while preliminary works for 23 announcements were on. Three schemes were under the consideration of the Centre, he said.

Palaniswami said a huge arch would be constructed on Kamarajar Road on the Marina to commemorate the centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran. During the past one year, the MGR centenary had been celebrated in 30 districts and during these occasions, he had announced 521 new schemes and laid foundation for 3,200 new schemes while he inaugurated 2,329 completed works.

Refuting the charge that the State government was subservient to the Centre and giving a long list of occasions when the State government had opposed Centre, Palaniswami said he would continue to strive for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

As for the charge that the Centre had released a meagre amount from the National Calamity Relief Fund to Tamil Nadu, the CM said the Centre released funds only for temporary relief and the funds for permanent works were being received through the plan allocation. Hence, the Central funds were less than what the State asked for. Even during the DMK regime, this was the case, he said while referring to the statement made by the then Finance Minister K Anbazhagan in the Assembly.

Rebutting the charge levelled by the opposition parties that no new scheme was mentioned in the Governor’s address, Palaniswami said, “The Governor’s address is like a preface wherein government schemes would be indicated. There is no need for announcing new schemes in the Governor’s address.”

A Global Investors Meet (GIM) would be held by the year-end. Investments worth `62,738 crore have been received till now and employment opportunities generated for 96,341 people, following the agreements signed during the GIM in 2015.