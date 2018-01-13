CHENNAI: In a shocking revelation, the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday told the Madras High Court that its confidential letter to the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa relating to gutka scam was found from the room of V K Sasikala at Veda Nilayam, the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, during a raid in November last year.

This information was disclosed in a counter-affidavit filed in the HC by Suise Babu Varghese, Principal Director of the I-T Department, in response to a PIL from DMK MLA J Anbazhagan seeking a CBI probe into the multi-crore gutka scam.

The counter-affidavit said the letter was forwarded through the then DGP to the then CM. However, it was seen and seized from Sasikala’s room.

“During a search by the department on November 17 last in the rooms occupied by Sasikala in Veda Nilayam, a note dated September 2, 2016, signed by the then DGP and addressed to the then CM enclosing copies of a secret letter dated August 11, 2016, addressed by then I-T Principal Director to the DGP in connection with gutka scam, was found and seized,” said the counter.

The letter was addressed to the then Chief Secretary and the DGP with copies of relevant accounts of the seized materials and copies of extracts of sworn statements recorded from Madhava Rao, the partner of the gutka company involved in the scam, evidencing payment to various parties connected with the State government and requesting action against the persons concerned, the counter added. The matter was adjourned to January 17.