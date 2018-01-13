CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Friday passed a Bill providing for nearly 100 per cent pay hike for MLAs, amid stiff resistance from the principal opposition party DMK, which sought to put the revision on hold until the wage revision issue for bus staff was resolved.

As soon as Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, moved a resolution seeking to pass the TN Payment of Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2018, Leader of Opposition M K Stalin rose to register his party’s objection.

“The government said the State is in a tight situation financially. It cannot agree to the demand of 0.13 per cent pay hike for bus workers. So, the people’s representatives must set an example to others. The pay hike for MLAs is not acceptable for us,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy too echoed the views of Stalin in rejecting the proposal for pay hike.

In response, Panneerselvam recalled how the pay of legislators was increased five times during 1996-2001 and four times during 2006-11 when the DMK was in power and accused the opposition party of trying to gain political mileage by opposing the hike.

Countering this charge, Stalin asked Panneerselvam to explain the volume of increase made during the earlier DMK regime and asserted that his party MLAs did not want the hike until the demand of bus workers was met.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too joined Panneerselvam in justifying the hike, saying it would help legislators discharge their duties since many were financially not well off.

Citing a previous incident, Panneerselvam suggested that the DMK MLAs part with half of their salary (the amount of hike) and shell it out for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Expressing willingness to do so, Stalin said it must be pooled in for bus workers’ cause. Stalin said Jayalalithaa had slashed MLAs salary that was hiked to `65,000 by DMK govt in 2010.

However, amid thumping of desks, TN Payment of Salaries (Amendment) Bill, was passed.

OPS wishes MK a speedy recovery

Chennai: In a goodwill gesture, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam wished the DMK chief M Karunanidhi a speedy recovery and return to the House. Minutes before the House wound up the business on the last day of the session on Friday, Panneerselvam thanked Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker , Leader of Opposition and Deputy Leader of Opposition for their cooperation in running the House smoothly.

After 5 days, House adjourned sine die

Chennai: The Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after five days of proceedings. The first session of the year began on January 8 with the customary Governor’s address. But the DMK boycotted the address. Intense debate on various issues marked the proceedings for the next three days. M K Stalin wound up the debate on Thursday before CM Edappadi K Palaniswami presented his reply to the debate on the last day.