CHENNAI: Well known Tamil writer V Balakumaran and former minister B Valarmathi are among the nine persons selected for the State awards instituted by the Tamil Nadu government for 2017. Balakumaran was chosen for Thamizh Thendral Thiru.Vi.Ka award. He has authored over 150 novels and 100 short stories.

B Valarmathi who has been chosen for the Periyar award, had held many positions in the AIADMK. She was a minister in the Cabinet headed by the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa. Now, she is the secretary of the literary wing of the AIADMK.

The other awardees are: Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award (TR Dhinakaran), Thiruvalluvar award (Dr G Periannan), Annal Ambedkar award (Dr KJ George), Arignar Anna award (A Subramanian), Mahakavi Bharathiyar award (Dr S Balasubramanian alias Bharathibalan), Pavendar Bharathidasan award (K Jeeva Bharathi) and (Muthamizh Kavalar KAP Viswanatham award (Dr P Marudhanayagam).

The award carries a cheque for `1 lakh, one-sovereign gold medal and a citation. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at a function on January 16 here