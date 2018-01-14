SALEM: Large bus stands, which will be called bus ports, will soon come up in Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Saturday. The Chief Minister laid the foundation for a flyover at Salem Steel Plant intersection on the Omalur Road on Saturday morning. The flyover will be constructed at an outlay of Rs 21.97 crore. Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister said like airports, the proposed bus ports will have advanced facilities and passenger amenities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned the proposal immediately after it was brought before him, without waiting for the usual official process, he said, adding that for the bus port in Salem, three places have been identified. Once the place is finalised, the Central government will be informed and works will commence.

The flyover at Salem Steel Plant intersection would ensure smooth flow of traffic at the crucial intersection. It is to be noted that the intersection is one of the 25 highly accident-prone highway zones in the State.

He also informed that a 21-km ring road from Mallur to Arabic College has been approved and the project will be taken up soon. The ring road would greatly reduce traffic congestion within the city. Stating that Salem had witnessed continuous development since 2011, the Chief Minister attributed it to the late CM Jayalalithaa. When the traffic congestion problem in Salem was taken to her notice, she immediately sanctioned the proposals for bridges and flyovers. These projects are now coming into reality,” he said.

Replying to reporters, he said the Salem airport will soon become operational. To a question on gutka scam, the Chief Minister said he would not state anything on the matter as it was before the court. As regards to the Lokayukta, he said Tamil Nadu would implement Lokayukta if the Centre brought it into force.