CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Unlike the last time, P Chidambaram did not object to the raids as the Enforcement Directorate had produced a warrant. However, he called the raids a “comedy of errors” while addressing the press outside his residence in Delhi and alleged that officers left “embarrassed” after finding nothing in his residence.

Chidambaram also said he would record his protests that there was no FIR in respect of the scheduled crime registered by any investigating agency including the CBI.

But ED sources claimed their action was based on the FIR registered by the agency and the CBI in the case that has not been quashed by the court.

The ED case pertains to timing of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by the then finance minister P Chidambaram. The ED claims that Airtel-Maxis was granted FIPB approval to the tune of over `3,500 crore by Chidambaram while he was only competent to approve project proposals only upto `600 crore.

The ED also alleged that Karti has “disposed of” a property in Gurgaon, which had let out to a multinational company “to whom foreign direct investment (FDI) approval had been granted in 2013”.

It also charged that Karti had “also closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment” under the PMLA.

Karti is also being probed by the ED in an another money laundering case pertaining to the INX media deal. He has been told to appear before the agency on January 16 in this case.