CHENNAI: Holding that encroachments on public property severely obstruct and upset planned development, ecology and also sanitation, which need to be preserved and protected at any cost, the Madras High Court has upheld an order of the local body evicting encroachers at Paramakudi.

Unless a stringent action is taken, there could not be a solution to prevent such unauthorised encroachments. Payment of property tax, provision of water connection or electricity by themselves cannot be construed as conferring any independent right, if the encroachment is otherwise unauthorised, as no person has the right to encroach by erecting a structure or otherwise on footpaths and pavements or other places reserved or earmarked for a public purpose, a Division Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and Abdul Quddhose observed on December 28.

The Bench was dismissing petitions from P Vasantha and others challenging the orders of Assistant Engineer, PWD/Water Resource Organisation, Parthipanoor Reservoir Section, under Section 6(1) of Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Rules, 2007, in respect of the property in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district in December last year.

It is stated that the petitioners are said to have been residing in the lands in question for more than 40 years and their children are pursuing their studies, but at the same time, it is to be remembered that a sympathetic view cannot be taken, when it affects public at large and therefore, the petitioners cannot be permitted to continue to reside in the tank area. After verification of records, the authorities concerned have decided to issue a notice, which cannot be faulted with. In the present case, it is apparent that it is a clear case of encroachment on the tank. Hence, the petitioners are liable to be evicted forthwith.

Nod for MGR event

The Madras High Court has directed the Tiruvallur District Police to grant permission to a group of people, who wanted to celebrate MGR centenary and the birth anniversary of his successor J Jayalalithaa at Vilakkamampudi Pudur village for three days from January 17. Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the permission while disposing of a writ petition from M Munuswamy, who also sought permission to conduct cockfights as part of the celebrations