CHENNAI: IS a ‘Star Wars’ on the anvil in Tamil Nadu? Actor Kamal Haasan who confirmed his political entry a couple of months ago, will commence his statewide tour from January 26, Republic Day.

Announcing this at the awards presentation function of Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan here, he said the detailed programme of his tour would be unveiled in the forthcoming issue of the Tamil magazine on January 18. Just a couple of days ago, Kamal, in his regular column in the magazine, reiterated his political plunge and said the launch of his political party was delayed not because of fear or doubt, but because of the meticulous planning it required.

His announcement assumes significance as his close friend and actor Rajinikanth is making expeditious arrangements for launching his political party. Rajinikanth had already announced that his party would contest in all 234 constituencies in 2021.