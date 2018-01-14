PUDUCHERRY: Free clothing provided by government to the poor for Pongal is going to elude Backward Class communities due to a paucity of funds. The government, which could not provide gifts during Deepavali is struggling for Pongal as well. However, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy promised to distribute them before the Tamil New Year on April 14.

The government had earlier announced that the poor in Scheduled Caste communities and Backward Class communities would be given cash. However, it has so far managed to provide the aid only to the Scheduled Caste beneficiaries. Funds were not available with the Department of Social Welfare for distribution among the Backward Class beneficiaries.

Adult members of a Dalit family were given `500 each instead of clothes. The Department of Adi Dravida Welfare was depositing the amount in bank account of beneficiaries. However, the `750 promised to Backward Class families holding red colour ration card as well as to differently-abled individuals could not be distributed. This is after a direction came from Finance Secretary V Candavelou ordering officials not to divert funds from one department to another.