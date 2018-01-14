CHENNAI: Nathuram (28), the main suspect in the 3.5 kg gold heist from a jewellery shop at Kolathur here, was nabbed in Gujarat by Rajasthan Police on Friday, according to police officers of that State.

Last month, police inspector S Periyapandi of Chennai police was shot dead when a team went to Rajasthan in search of Nathuram.

Nathuram

Even as the killing of Periyapandi hit the headlines, Nathuram was on the run since then. A senior police officer from Rajasthan confirmed that Nathuram was arrested in Gujarat on Friday evening.

“We had formed a special team to hunt for Nathuram, after his wife Manujala was arrested. We kept a watch on him. Based on a tip-off, we initiated a search and found that he was loitering in Gujarat. We managed to nab him on Friday evening,” confirmed the senior police officer from Rajasthan.

Nearly 3.5 kg of gold was burgled from a jewellery shop at Kolathur within Rajamangalam police station limits on November 16 by drilling a hole in the roof.

Subsequently, Chennai Police launched a hunt for suspects Nathuram and Dinesh Chowdary (20). It was when a Chennai Police team went to nab Nathuram from a house in Pali district that Periyapandi was allegedly shot dead.

