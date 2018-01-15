CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan has sought to disassociate himself from overseeing the conduct of election to the state bar council, raising apprehensions that it might be tainted by certain "questionable practices".

Narayan, who is the ex-officio chairperson of the special committee governing the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP), also suggested appointment of a retired judge of the Madras High Court in consultation with the Chief Justice to oversee the entire electoral process.

In a letter to Bar Council India Chairman Mannan Kumar Mishra, the AG said there was a split in the special committee, formed under the Advocates Act to govern the day-today-day activities of the BCTP since the term of its elected office-bearers got expired and election could not be held due to various reasons.

"In view of schism in the committee, and in view of the fact that the advocate-general has been reduced to a minority, I have grave apprehensions on my ability to conduct free and fair elections.

"I feel that it would not be proper on my part to associate the office of the advocate-general in an election which may be tainted by certain questionable practices," he said.

Narayan said he was prepared to carry out day-to-day functions of the council entrusted to the special committee, but wanted to dissociate him from the entire process of conducting the election.