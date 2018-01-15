After waiting for more than four years, a large number of spectators are enjoying the Jallikattu event held in Suriyur village in Tiruchy on Monday. | (MK Ashok Kumar | EPS)

MADURAI: Gaiety and valour marked the conduct of 'jallikattu' today at nearby Palamedu, famous for the bull-taming sport, which left 11 competitors injured, police said.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar inaugurated the grand event that saw the participation of around 1,000 bulls and hundreds of sportsmen who vied for the honours.

A large number of spectators also thronged Palamedu, one of the famous venues for jallikattu in the district along with Alanganallur and Avaniapuram, and cheered competitors.

Attractive prizes, including gold coins, were given away to the winners who tamed the bulls.

Similarly, the bulls which ducked the sportsmen and remained unconquered were also honoured with their owners getting prizes.

Tight security arrangements had been made with the deployment of 1,200 police personnel, police said.

The sport was held in the presence of the members from the Animal Welfare Board of India and other officials.

The 11 injured sportsmen were immediately treated at the medical camp put up at the venue and sent home.

The sport synonymous with Pongal festivities in this region returned to its full traditional gaiety during the festive period after a gap of three seasons.

Jallikattu remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014 before the state government last year brought an ordinance to facilitate its conduct at the height of a massive protest held at Marina Beach in Chennai and several places across the state.

Accordingly, jallikattu was held in some places during the third week of January and in the first week of February elsewhere, including Palamedu, last year.