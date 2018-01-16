BENGALURU: The state government has decided to continue with the existing procedure for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the 2018-19 academic year. Rejecting the proposal submitted by state primary and secondary education department principal secretary Shalini Rajneesh, the state primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait directed the department officials to follow the existing procedures for admissions under RTE quota.

Recently, the principal secretary had proposed to implement Kerala Model in RTE admissions from the next academic year, under which, filling the seats at private schools under 25% of RTE quota would be the last priority. But, the minister rejected the same, citing technical reasons. “To change the existing system, the same has to be placed before the cabinet. And once it is cleared in the cabinet, it has to be placed in both the legislative assembly and council houses,” read the reply from the minister.

A senior official of Department of Public Instruction said: “As this is a long process, minister asked us to continue with the existing system and start RTE 2018 process.” An official notification regarding RTE process for 2018-19 academic year is to be issued soon.

What was the proposal ?

As per the proposal submitted to the minister, students were to be first allotted government schools and aided schools.

After filling seats at these, remaining students were to be allotted seats at private unaided schools.

This was proposed in view of the vacant seats at both government and aided schools since the implementation of RTE in state, and also the money reimbursed to private schools towards 25 per cent of RTE quota admissions.

Since 2012-13 academic year, the state government has paid Rs 584 crore towards RTE admissions at private schools. And several academicians and even Kannada Development Authority have raised objection over this.