CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday night announced that he would be commencing his political journey by way of a State-wide tour from February 21 and that he would be announcing the name of his political party at his hometown Ramanathapuram. The guiding principles of that party would also be announced there. In a statement, the actor said his tour was intended to understand what afflicts the people and to know about their aspirations.

“This momentous journey of meeting people is neither an act of rebellion nor is it a gathering for glamour. This visit will be executed in phases.” He also said the first phase of his tour would cover the districts of Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagana.