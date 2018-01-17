CHENNAI: Burial or burning dead bodies can take place only in notified places and not in other areas, a division bench of the Madras High Court has held.A bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and K Ravichandrabaabu made the observation while disposing of a writ petition from TK Palanisamy seeking to restrain the authorities concerned from granting permission or passing orders to use a ‘vandi pathai’ (cart-track) in Kolathupalayam village in Tirupur district, which is earmarked for road purposes, as a burial ground.

The Government Pleader submitted that the land in question has been classified in the revenue records as a cart track (vandi pathai) and that from 2013, so far, only three dead bodies were buried in the corner of the track and that except for those three, there had not been any incident of burial of dead bodies.

“When the respondents would admit the the classification of the land in question as vandi pathai and the fact that no permission has been granted for converting the same into one of a burial or cremation ground, a duty is cast upon revenue officials and other authorities to ensure that no burial or burning of dead bodies takes place in the land in question, which is not classified as a burial ground, the bench said.

Petitioner’s counsel submitted that within two km from the said area, there is an electric crematorium set up by the municipality with all facilities and that therefore, the public of the area concerned can very well use the same.

The GP added that the cart track is to be converted into a full-fledged road by laying a tar road.

“In the light of the above, the writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the respondents to ensure that no dead bodies are burnt in the land in question and that the same shall be maintained as a cart track,” the bench said.