CHENNAI: Even people abroad and non-Tamils speak Tamil, but certain people born and brought up in Tamil Nadu are ignoring the language, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

He attended the Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations held by the Department of Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture here and gave away awards. Speaking at the occasion, he recalled the yeoman service rendered by foreign scholars like Robert Caldwell, Veeramamunivar, GU Pope and Ellis in propagating Tamil.

“Tamil diaspora is spread across 40 countries. Foreigners and non-Tamils speak Tamil, but it agonising to see people, born and brought up here avoiding the language,” Palaniswami said.

If Tamil has been recognized as national language in countries like Singapore and Malaysia, it is because of the language spirit exhibited by Diaspora Tamils who do not forget Tamil identity and culture, he said.

Showering praise on the late CM J Jayalalithaa for her commitment to the language, he noted that she was instrumental in getting translated Tirukkural, Aathichudi, and verses of Bharthiyar and Bharathidasan in widely spoken lanugages of Chinese, Arabian and Korean.

He pointed out that founder of AIADMK and the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa had together instituted 55 awards to encourage Tamil scholars for their contribution to protection of the language and its development.The Chief Minister gave away nine awards in recognition of commendable service to the language and society. The award carries a gold medallion, citation and `1 lakh.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers including ‘Ma Foi’ K Pandiarajan (Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture), ‘Kadambur’ Raju (Information and Public Relations), D Jayakumar (Fisheries) and P Thangamani (Electricity) and Secretary of Information and Public Relations Venkatesan were also present at the event.

Valaramathi responds to memes creators

Responding to her detractors and memes creators who ridiculed her for being chosen for Thanthai Periyar award, B Valaramathi said she was rewarded for upholding the principles of Periyar in safeguarding women’s rights, women’s education and creating casteless society. “Women’s rights, women’s education and creating a casteless society are also part of the principles of Periyar,” she said after receiving the award. Valarmathi recalled her family’s association with Periyar and she had addressed a public meeting in the presence of the later leader when she was just nine years old.