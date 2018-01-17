SIVAGANGA/MADURAI/ PUDUKOTTAI:On a day the Chief Minister waved a green flag to signal the beginning of jallikattu at Alanganallur in Madurai, two persons died and many more were injured in a series of mishaps at arenas across the State. While two persons were gored to death during a manju virattu event in Sivaganga, 25 people were injured. At a jallikattu event in Vanniyanviduthi near Alangudi in Pudukottai on Tuesday, 15 bull tamers sustained injuries.

Coming a year after massive protests seeking revocation of a ban on using bulls in sporting events, strict measures were put in place to ensure the event passed off without any untoward incident. However, a manju virattu at Siravayal in Sivaganga turned fatal for M Ramanathan (45), of Kalanivasal in Karaikudi, and P Kasi (45), from Thikiyur in Pudukkottai, when bulls ran amok and gored them to death. Around 25 people sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to a government hospital.Meanwhile, the chief minister and deputy chief minister announced cars as prizes for the best bull tamer and owner of the best bull at Alanganallur.