CHENNAI: DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the death of a Tamil Nadu doctor who was found dead in his flat in Delhi earlier in the day.

S. Sharath Prabhu, a postgraduate student of University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) under Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, hailed from Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur.

Stalin said a similar incident was reported in 2016 when Saravanan, also from Tamil Nadu and a student of the AIIMS, was found dead in his flat in Delhi.

In a statement, he said in order to prevent such murders of Tamil Nadu students in future, a Central Bureau of Investigation probe should be ordered immediately.

Stalin, referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami's statement that students going to other states for studies should register themselves with the state government, said the Chief Minister was washing his hands of the matter.

Former Union Health Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also demanded a probe into Prabhu's death.

Ramadoss said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences tried to hush up the murder of Saravanan, saying he had committed suicide but subsequently it was proved that he was murdered.

He said that similarly the UCMS authorities said Prabhu had committed suicide by injecting a large dose of insulin.