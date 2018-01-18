CHENNAI: The recent arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chennai police of four youth in their early twenties, who were allegedly peddling LSD (a psychedelic drug — Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) in the city raises questions on easy availability of drugs that lure youngsters even below the age of 18 years. Though, child rescue officials are aware, not much action is being taken, as most cases remain unidentified. According to officials from District child Protection Office, at least 10 children out of 100 who have been rescued through various ways would be under the influence of drugs.

In the recent arrest, the drug worth `1.6 lakh was recovered from the four youth who were found loitering near Nungambakkam. Officials from NCB, claim it to be the first such drug to be seized in the city from youth and are yet to trace the main suspect.

Child activists point out that the concern among parents about children smoking and consuming alcohol is now shifting towards drugs. “This is attributed to the easy availability of the drug in the market. Figuring out the reasons for children to pick up these habits,various reasons are listed. It is curiosity or due to the over-exposure or the social circumstances, which drug peddlers identify and make use for their benefits,” points out Siva Jaikumar, District Child Protection Officer, Chennai.

What happens next? Along with peer pressure, depression and stress are factors that push children to try and then continue drug use. Instead of a dialogue, schools inform parents or punish and even expel them. For instance, once the child is identified to be consuming drugs, he/she is taken to the government hospital and counselling is provided where the (child) patient is treated like an adult and expected to be normal, without emotional breakdown.

Siva, shares his experiences of dealing with such victims. “It’s all a chain reaction, youngsters are given high pocket money making it affordable to buy drugs at a very young age which naturally invokes their curiosity. Lack of monitoring at school and failure of joint family system are widely attributed to the increased cases of children falling victims to drugs. Laws have been passed to ban tobacco products near schools, but how effective is the monitoring. There are CCTVs at the gate inside the school campus, even inside classrooms,but hardly any cameras that face the road near the entrance gate. Schools claim they are not responsible of anything that happens outside the campus. But, most of such things are accessible to children right next to their school,” he says.

“Once the child is identified consuming the drug, he or she is taken to the hospital and put among the elders who are undergoing de-addiction programme. But it doesn’t work, unless you find the reason why the child took to drugs, “ he adds.

According to a source with the Social defence, talks are on to set up a special home-cum-rehabilitation centre for children at Chengalpet. “But, again there are legal issues, including approval from child rights committee as the risk is more which the State government are trying to bridge,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a senior official with NCB calls the drug market a parallel economy, as money flow in the business is in crores. “When the income is huge, the age of the user is immaterial to them. In most of the arrests, the lowest in the chain are the ones arrested, as the kingpins are never in the market. There are at least five phases in the chain before you reach the kingpin. There is a drug manufacturer, then the buyer who finds agents who identify people and target the consumers: the peddlers and consumer,” highlights the officer. Ganja, tobacco and other synthetic drugs are available and the youngsters are aware from where to access them. The drawback is identifying such children.

Suggesting some options, child experts says police, health department, schools, parents and NGOs have to work together to bring down such incidents. CCTVs cameras should be set up and a teacher or a staff should be appointed to monitor children. Police should patrol near schools during evening hours.

Another activist points out that such issues should be dealt with sensitively. “First, the hot spots for such exchange of drugs should be identified. These cannot be done through survey, but through counselling and community services by organisations working for children in distress situations ,” says Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

“Once the children are identified, medicines and counselling will not be enough to help them. But, social integration, family therapy and motivating them to get back to school should be aimed,” said Andrew Sesuraj, Assistant professor, department of Social Work, Loyola College.