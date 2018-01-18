CHENNAI: THE first bench of the Madras HC ordered notice to the State government on a public interest litigation petition from DMK challenging the appointment of Mohan Pyare as State Vigilance Commissioner.

When a PIL from RS Bharathy, party organisation secretary and Rajya Sabha member, came up before the bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday, his senior counsel P Wilson submitted that the State government has been nominating Chief Secretaries or officers in the rank of Additional Chief Secretaries as Vigilance Commissioners, of late. This resulted in the entire State Vigilance Commission losing its character as an independent, objective, transparent and autonomous body. It has become another wing of the State government, thereby defeating the very purpose of its constitution.

The Vigilance Commission is an institution, known for its integrity, and that the Supreme Court in several cases had held that the office of the Vigilance Commissioner should be insulated from the executive and political bosses. The government is treating this post as a mere transfer one, thereby meaning that he can be transferred at any time if he doesn’t toe the ruling party’s line. The GO based on which the post had been created itself stipulated that the Vigilance Commissioner is to be appointed by the Governor and that the appointment is for a fixed tenure of five years, counsel argued.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the bench that he will obtain instructions as to why the previous Vigilance Commissioner was transferred and why the new one was not given a fixed tenure. The bench adjourned the matter to January 29 with a direction to the parties to file their counter affidavits by January 24.

