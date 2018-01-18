CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday asserted that even if actor Kamal Haasan and T T V Dhinakaran launched their own political parties, it would not have any impact on the AIADMK. Answering queries of mediapersons after paying homage to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at the party headquaters here on the occasion of his birth anniversary, both leaders said new political parties would not affect the prospects of AIADMK in any way. “Dhinakaran was away from the party for 10 years. Nothing happened to the party. Only the media is creating a hype about him, but people do not care for him,” said Palaniswami.

