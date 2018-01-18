CHENNAI: A day after the Central government decided to stop the subsidy given for Haj pilgrimage, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the State government would request the Centre to reconsider its decision. Leaders of opposition parties in Tamil Nadu condemned the Centre’s move.

Strongly condemning the move, DMK working president M K Stalin said the Central government had conveniently ignored the observation of the Supreme Court that subsidy given for Haj pilgrimage was legal.

Further, by such decisions, the Centre had given a go by to the country’s policy of unity in diversity, the Centre should rollback its decision, Stalin added.Terming the decision reactionary, PMK founder S Ramadoss, in a statement here, said the Central government should have increased the facilities for Haj pilgrimage, instead of stopping the subsidy.

272 TTV loyalists out

Continuing the removal of supporters of T T V Dhinakaran, the AIADMK on Wednesday expelled 272 office-bearers from three party districts for anti-party activities