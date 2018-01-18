CHENNAI: The Union government’s decision to scrap Haj subsidy by complying with Supreme Court directive is a right move in the light of Shariat (Islamic law), according to the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali.

“The authorities have now understood the general feelings of many Muslims that Haj subsidy is not supposed to be in accordance with the principles of Islamic tenets,” he said.He said Haj was one of the obligatory duties of a Muslim, who can afford it by his/her legal earnings. “No country in the world, including Muslim countries, perhaps, offer Haj subsidy. In fact, top Muslim clerics in the world have given their opinion in the past that Haj subsidy is forbidden. Some may ask, what is wrong in it. The question is not what is wrong, but the question is, is it right,” he said.