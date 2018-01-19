CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Defence Industry Development Meet’, kick starting the Make in India campaign in the defence sector in the State.At the inauguration of the two-day event at Kalaivanar Arangam, the Minister released the simplified procedures for the Make II of the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP-2016).

The simplified procedure ensured relaxed eligibility criteria, minimal documentation and also facilitated suo motu proposals from private players. With the suo motu provision, private players may now approach the ministry with their products that may be taken up for consideration. So far, the ministry had been posting its requirements based on which the private players would cater to them.Speaking at the gathering, Nirmala Sitharaman said” Once an RFP (Request for Proposal) has been issued, it is a guarantee of sorts that we will procure the product. “

She added that industries and individuals can rest assured that their products would be procured once the RFP is issued, provided they clear the trial runs.Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar said the simplified Make II would reduce the time line for the process by about 50 per cent.“Earlier it could take two to five years from the date of in-principle approval to the final order to be issued. In this policy, it takes a maximum of quarter to two years,” he said.

The event is organised by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence.Aimed at forging partnerships with private industries to achieve self-eliance in defence production, the meet has senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, State Government, Chairman of Ordnance Factory Board.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami said, “The policy and manufacturing capabilities of the domestic companies have opened up new vistas in the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing sectors in India in general and Tamil Nadu, in particular.”

Expo in Chennai from Apr 11 to 14

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, said that the Defence Expo, a biennial event, will be organised in Chennai.The expo, that is usually held in February and in which around 80 countries are expected to participate, will be held from April 11 to 14, she said. “There were several questions on why the expo is being delayed. But, the effort began after the cabinet reshuffle. Our officials went to many States with the idea, but the TN Government immediately allocated land on East Coast Road for the expo”