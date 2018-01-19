CHENNAI: The Madras HC upheld an order of the Labour Court reinstating a conductor in service, who was ousted for shortage of 30 paise during inspection. On a perusal of the Labour Court order dated February 11, 2002, the high court is of the view that the finding of the Labour Court is neither perverse nor lacked proof, Justice R Suresh Kumar said recently.The judge was dismissing a writ petition from Metropolitan Transport Corporation challenging the 2002 order of the Labour Court, on December 14 last.MK Dananjayan, a conductor, was dismissed from service by an order dated January 20,1995.

The charge against him was that there was a shortage of 30 paise during a surprise inspection on August 3, 1993.He moved the Labour Court, which held that shortage of 30 paise was well within the permissible limit of `20 and ordered his reinstatement.However, the management offered him a fresh post with much less wages and denied him back wages. Besides upholding the Labour Court order and dismissing the MTC petition, the judge awarded back wages to the conductor.