CHENNAI: “Encroachments are like cancer. It slowly eats the lung space of the land and definitely there will be no breathing space for any one, much less, the earth to survive in the orbit,” observed a division bench of the Madras High Court recently.A bench made the observation while dismissing a writ petition from D Rajappa and R Jayalakshmi.

The duo sought the court to quash an order dated July 31, 2017 of the Housing and Urban Development department and a consequential order dated August 12 as illegal, improper, unreasonable, arbitrary and against the principles of natural justice and thereby to direct the department to remove the lock and seal put in their shop – DR Super Market and Furniture at Naravarikuppam village at Red Hills – and hand it over to enable them to get regularisation of the building pursuant to Justice Rajeswaran Committee recommendation regarding regularisation of unauthorised construction put up before 2007 in Tamil Nadu.

The bench noted that the appellate authority has rejected the earlier appeal by a GO dated July 28, 2016. After unsuccessful litigations, the petitioners have sought for regularisation based on a GO dated June 22, 2017.

Admittedly, there are violations in the construction of the building. In this case, even though there is minor violation, as prior to the issue of the said June 2017 GO, the issue has already been concluded. In terms of the observations made by Supreme Court, the petitioners are not entitled to seek aid of this court by permitting to invoke the said June 2017 GO. Since the order has attained finality and that the building is constructed in violation of the norms, the same had to be razed.

It was unfortunate that after the observation made by the Supreme Court, the petitioners were trying to set at naught the orders by invoking the GO and no one shall be entitled to the benefit, much less the petitioners, said the court.

Eviction ordered

Dismissing another petition, the bench directed the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments made by about 200 families on a tank bund at Anakaputhur, within 30 days.