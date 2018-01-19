CHENNAI: A PIL plea has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the makers of Tamil film Thaana Serndha Koottam, starring Surya and Suresh Keerthi, to remove certain lines in a song, which allegedly would instigate people to revolt against the government. A division bench adjourned the matter till January 22. In his petition, P Sathish Kumar, who claimed to be the Virugambakkam secretary of AIADMK, submitted that the lines – ‘veratti veratti velukka thonuthu, athigaara thimira...’ (to banish authoritative arrogance) – in the song was defamatory and portrayed those who are in power in bad light.

That apart, such lines would instigate violence particularly in youngsters, the petitioner alleged. Therefore, in a bid to prevent any law and order situation that the song would create in the State, he made a representation to the Chennai Commissioner of Police to take immediate steps to ban the line from the song. Since the Police Commissioner has failed to take any action, Sathish Kumar has approached the High Court, he said.