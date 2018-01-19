CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Hassan said the voices of South India will become stronger in New Delhi if all five States get united under the Dravidian identity. He also said he felt that of late, the allocation of Central funds to Tamil Nadu was ‘not properly done’.The actor, who has already announced that he would commence his statewide political tour from Ramanathapuram district from February 21, has decided to launch his tour from the house of the late President, APJ Abdul Kalam.

In his column in a Tamil weekly, the actor said some people had alleged that tax payers’ money collected from Tamil Nadu was distributed for developing the north Indian states. “That is how the joint family will be. It’s our practice that the earnings of a brother (elder) will be shared with his jobless siblings in the family. I find not fault in it, but the brother should not be taken as a fool and left to suffer in hunger. I believe distribution (of tax revenue among states) is not happening properly of late,” he observed.

Kamal disapproved the extreme stands on the ‘’Dravidian movement’, pointing to how for some it’s a foul word and how others do not speak anything other than this ideology. “Dravidam (a word meaning the Dravidian ideology or the south India) is not something confined to TN, but spread across the country,” he said.