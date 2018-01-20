CHENNAI: Trade between India and the United States of America has grown by over USD 100 billion in 15 years, said Robert Burges, US Consul-General in Chennai.

Addressing the media persons here on Friday, Burges said, “The trade has grown from $20 billion in 2001 to USD 120 billion in 2016.” He disclosed that a recent trend of Indians setting up manufacturing units in the US was rising.

Claiming that there are about 400 American companies in India, he said that the US was keen on improving the trade in sectors that the two countries shared similar values in. “Defense and counter-terrorism, economic and commercial relations, science, environment and energy and regional co-operation are the five pillars that provide for a durable relationship,” he noted.

Speaking about the South, he said that Chennai was the focal point of bilateral relationship and that it was a major exporter of seafood. “We are keen on protecting the life and livelihood of the fishermen here,” he said.