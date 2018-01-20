TIRUCHY: RK Nagar MLA T T V Dhinakaran on Friday said his future course of action would depend on the verdict of Delhi High Court on his plea in the Two Leaves symbol case. Addressing media in Karur, TTV said, “Our aim is to retrieve the party and Two Leaves symbol. We need a party and symbol to face the local body elections, soon-to-be held assembly elections and Parliamentary election, Because 90 per cent of amma’s cadre are with us. Our next course of action would be based on the verdict of the Delhi High Court. We have sought the court to allow us to use the name AIADMK (AMMA). If the court permits, we would use this name. Else, we have to launch party with the new name.”

When asked about one of his key supporters, Thanga Tamilselvan, saying that all 18 disqualified MLAs would remain in the AIADMK even if he started a new party, he said, “Thanga Tamilselvan is an MLA. So, he cannot join the new party because of the norms. Not only him, all the 18 MLAs, who are supporting me now, cannot not join the new party. They would continue to support Sasikala.”

The situation could change if the Delhi High Court quashed the Election Commission’s order, he claimed.

DMK urges ECI to disqualify TTV as MLA

Chennai: The DMK on Friday petitioned the Election Commission of India here seeking to disqualify RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran for having allegedly exceeded election expenses and suppressing expenditure accounts. In a petition submitted to the expenditure observers appointed by the ECI and the district electoral officer, DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh sought to reject accounts submitted by TTV Dinakaran on election expenses.

“TTV Dhinakaran has conducted a rally with at least 300 persons every day throughout the campaign and distributed pressure cookers to all participants. It is learnt that one lakh cookers were distributed, each costing Rs 1,000 and thus his expenditure comes to around Rs 10 crore,” claimed Ganesh. In addition, he further claimed that the independent candidate had paid Rs 600 a day to each participant of the rallies and employed 10 persons for each ward with Rs 5000 remuneration a day. “At least 30 persons from each ward participated in the rally for about 19 days, leading to an expenditure of Rs 116,73,60,000,” said Ganesh. Ganesh accused TTV of violating the election code of conduct.