COIMBATORE: THE results of Anna University’s last semester examinations, which were released recently, have shocked many private engineering colleges, including those ‘at the top’. Even colleges which used to have pass percentages of 85-90 per cent result, have only 60-65 per cent this time.

Many students are now expected to apply for re-evaluation. If considerable change is seen when the answer papers are re-evaluated, the university itself will take some remedial measures, sources said. Besides, managements of private colleges have made a representation to the university in this regard. The results were for the semester examinations conducted in November and December for non-autonomous affiliated and constituent colleges.

They were especially hard on those who had written their seventh semester exams. Indeed, even some students who had obtained placements during campus-selection drives failed in some seventh-semester subjects.

“The results were very poor. Some of the leading private engineering colleges, which have been getting good results for 10-15 years, have performed poorly. Some which usually have pass percentages of 85-90 have only 60-65 this time,” said T D Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in TN.

“The results of the seventh semester examinations have particularly affected the students, as the valuation was strict. Some of those who failed had been offered jobs during campus-placement drives and were waiting to start work soon after their course,” he added.

Asked about it, a senior Anna University official, who admitted that the pass percentages had come down, said, “Many students failed in two of the papers, which were problem oriented. But our experts in the question-paper scrutiny, pre-evaluation board and moderation have found no issues. Only after a revaluation can we come to any conclusion. Private college managements have made a representation to us.”

