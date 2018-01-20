DHARMAPURI: The mortal remains of A Suresh (42), who attained martyrdom at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistani soldiers open fire at a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol unit on Thursday, was laid to rest amid full military honours at his native village near Bommidi in Dharmapuri.

The final leg of the journey saw soldiers according the martyr a 21-gun salute. Education Minister K P Anbalagan, Collector K Vivekanandhan and Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangathar were among those who paid their respects to the fallen soldier. The Education Minister handed over a cheque for `20 lakh to Suresh’s widow Janaki (32) and also promised her a job, commensurate with her educational qualification.

Hundreds of people thronged Bandarachetty in Bommidi to pay tribute to Suresh. A 21-gun salute was accorded to the soldier by a team under deputy commander Kamelesh.

Suresh was in 78th Battalion stationed at RS Pura in Jammu and Kashmir. He was shot dead in the line of control by the Pakistani soldiers on Thursday. Suresh, a veteran soldier, with over 20 years of service record. “He could have opted for retirement after putting in 20 years of service to the force but he chose to serve the country for as long as he could. He was a true patriot,” said Suresh’s elder brother Subash Chandra Bose.

Suresh’s body was airlifted from Srinagar to Coimbatore after a postmortem examination. A unit of soldiers stationed at Coimbatore Army Camp brought the body to his native village.

Minister Anbalagan, collector K Vivekanandhan and Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangathar condoled with family of the soldier and placed a wreath on the casket. He also assured Suresh’s widow a government job, befitting her educational qualification. Suresh is survived by wife Janaki (32), daughter Punnagai (13), son Adarsh (7) and parents Ayyasami and Salammal.