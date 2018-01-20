CHENNAI: News 7 Tamil, an infotainment television channel has instituted awards for distinguished personalities/organisations of Tamil origin for their illustrious service in upholding Tamil ethos and furthering the cause of classical language ‘Tamil’. Tamil Ratna will be conferred on a person who is the leading light of Tamil cause and development.

Navaratna awards for nine achievers and three special awards for the most promising persons will also be presented, a press release said. Nominations will be accepted till March 12. Form can be downloaded from www.tamilratna.com,