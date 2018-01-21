Principal Secretary to the government of Tamil Nadu Sunil Paliwal lighting a lamp during the inauguration of Edex Education Expo 2018 at the Chennai Trade Centre; (below)Students of VIT giving demonstration of Peri Screener portable device to visitors at the expo | Martin Louis

CHENNAI: When you’re almost about to complete high school, it is quite natural to fret about what course to opt for and where to study. But that wouldn’t be true for at least the XII graders of Chennai, who attended the Edex Education Expo 2018 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, organised by The New Indian Express.

The two-day-long expo that began on January 20 will continue on January 21. It also created a platform for medical aspirants to write a Mock NEET entrance and attend a career counseling by GEMJEE.

For others, there was also an on the spot admission drive and a guidance on Engineering courses. Students got an opportunity to know more about different courses and universities.

Students from various universities also exhibited their science projects that can do well in the future market.

Organised in association with VIT Deemed to be University, VELS Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies, AMET University and Cornerstone International College, it was inaugurated by Sunil Paliwal IAS, Principal Secretary to Tamil Nadu Government Higher Education Department.

Rajesh Ramachandran, Pro VC, AMET Deemed to be university, Jasmine Christopher,Chief Finance

Officer, Cornerstone International College and Professor J Kartheekeyan, Group Chairman and CEO, Sree Sastha Institutions, Chennai were also present.

The students also get a chance to attend a memory training programme to score higher marks called ‘Master your mind’ by John Louis.