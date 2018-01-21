CHENNAI: Thousands of people thronged Marina Beach in Chennai, around the same time last year. The word spread first by social media, then by word of mouth, television and news media, and within a few hours, a movement like never before originated on the coast. The pro-Jallikatttu movement drew people from all over the State, uniting them over ‘Tamil identity’.

Born out of the protest was an amendment that permitted the bull-taming sport to continue in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai too wanted a share of this celebration. On January 7, the city was supposed to host the sport opposite to the Madras Crocodile Park on East Coast Road.

But more than ten days after the first planned date for ‘Chennayil Jallikattu’, even permission for the real event is yet to be granted. Meanwhile, the debate around ‘corporatisation’ of the event is getting bigger. While organisers deny any over-arching corporate involvement, activists continue to allege that the event is not designed in the interests of respecting and preserving traditions.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu on the grounds of torture and cruelty to the bulls. Following large-scale protests at Alanganallur, Marina beach and the rest of Tamil Nadu last year, the State government hurriedly passed an ordinance lifting the ban on Jallikattu after receiving the assent of the Home Ministry, the President and the Governor.

One year on, Jallikattu enthusiasts from around the State have mixed opinions about the event. Express spoke to two prominent figures — one who promotes the event in Chennai, and the other who believes that the event at Chennai may pave way for further commercialisation.

The big debate

‘It will lose inherent traditional value if held in cities’

Q: You were very active in the revival movement of Jallikattu. However, you’re not very enthusiastic about ‘Chennaiyil Jallikatu’

A: I do not oppose the idea a Jallikattu happening in Chennai. It should not be commercial. The IPL format of Jallikattu was scrapped only after repeated protests. The event should add value to the culture. We are still fighting the case in the Supreme Court to show the traditional importance of Jallikattu. We have to be careful. These animals have to be transported from across the State to Chennai and that too without any mishaps.

Q: Jallikattu is a part of Tamil culture and Chennai too wants to celebrate it. Are you saying that Chennai should excluded from that?

A: There are evidences from around the country to show that the bull-taming sport was held as early as 4,000 BC. There’s no doubting that Jallikattu is common tradition for many. But it did not happen traditionally in Chennai, it happens in places where farming culture is rich. It is a rural sport. If people come to watch it like a match with a soft drink in one hand and fried chicken in the other, it takes away its traditional value and that’s what we fear the most. We are being targetted by opposing figures now.

Q: But corporate companies have been sponsoring gifts for the winning bull, its owner or the hero who wins for a long time. Is that already not commercial?

A: Earlier, the local clothing store or sweet shop would distribute gifts in small scale. With greater popularity and media visibility that the sport is gaining, bigger companies have started giving gifts. However, it never ran under a corporate title. If one company has over-arching power over it, every politician and every businessman would want to host their private Jallikattu. It’s that kind of commercialisation we oppose.

Q: So where does the fund come for Jallikattu that happens in villages?

A: In villages, it is a crowd-funded affair. If Jallikattu happens in a village, the villagers pay a kovil vari (temple tax) to local shrine. This will collectively be used to host the event. We will have to pay a deposit of `2-5 lakh to the government which they will give back. The rest will be borne by the local temple.

Q: Do you only fear that corporate involvement in Jallikattu will make it hard to fight the battle in Supreme Court?

A: No. The point of holding is a sport like this is to test the virility of a bull and preserve its native genes. Usually, makeshift stands form around the event where farmers sell herbs, flowers, oil and their home produce. The whole event is about preserving native breeds and livelihood of farmers. Livestock has empowered landless labourers, particularly women. The events should be open for the world to see, but in-situ. People should come to the villages where it’s being held. Government should start local living museums or centres that display different native breeds of bulls, uses of cow urine and role of livestock. It will lose its inherent traditional value, if you move it out of its traditional space.

‘People of Chennai gave sport back to us’

Q: You’ve been working very hard for ‘Chennayil Jallikattu’. The event on ECR however got cancelled. Will it happen again?

A: We cancelled the event ourselves. The venue was enough for Jallikattu, but taking into account the huge response, we decided that the venue will not be enough to park vehicles and accommodate tens of thousands of people. The new venue at Marg’s Swarnabhoomi on ECR beyond Kalpakkam, is 650 acres and even has a 3-acre bathing space for cows. The arena of 500m has enough space for fences, stages and galleries. The older venue was closer to the city and we did not want to cause traffic congestion. Three-fourth of the work is ready, we are only waiting for a nod from the government.

Q: There is however an argument that transporting bulls to this venue would pose danger for them. How are you planning to bring bulls from around the State to this venue?

A: There is no question of danger. Only trained bulls and heroes will contest. We are bringing 350 bulls and 400 heroes from 17 districts. Transporting bulls is not new for Jallikattu. When the sport happens in Madurai, we bring bulls from Theni, Thanjavur and Salem. Professional herders know how to do it. Every bull and every hero will be tested for health and fitness. And they will be tested both before and after the event. There can’t be any hidden accident, it will be very transparent.

Q: The motive of Chennaiyil Jallikattu has been questioned widely. There are rumours that it will happen in IPL format with teams and title winners and sponsors. Are there commercial gains?

A: Not at all. The people of Chennai are the reason why we have the sport now. Thousands of youth protested for the survival of this sport, and as a sign of gratitude, we want the people of Chennai to experience it. It is a token of that affection, not a commodity. The event will not happen in IPL format. There is no scope for commercial betting as the choice of participants will be at the discretion of the district collector only. There is no way one can know which bull will storm out of the Vadivasal next. It will not be commercial, we will celebrate the ‘village in the city’.