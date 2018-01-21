CHENNAI: The city traffic police have made changes in traffic arrangements at various points in and around Kamarajar Salai on four days owing to rehearsals and the Republic Day celebration.

The new traffic rules will be in place from January 20, 22, 24 and on the Republic Day. During these days, the stretch of Kamarajar Salai from the Light House up to War Memorial will be closed for vehicles from 6 to 10 am.

Commercial vehicles coming from Adyar and proceeding to Broadway on Kamarajar Slai will be diverted at Greenways point to RK Mutt Road, Luz junction, Luz Church Road, Devanathan Salai, St Mary’s Salai, Karpagambal Nagar, Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah High Road, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Smith Road, and Anna Salai to reach Broadway.

Other vehicles, including MTC buses will be diverted at Santhome High Road and Kutchery Road junction. Vehicles would take Kutchery Road, RK Mutt Road, Mandaveli junction, South Canal Bank Road, Srinivasapuram and reach Foreshore Estate.

MTC bus route No 27-D coming from Radhakrishnan Salai heading towards the Gandhi statue will be diverted via Royapettah High Road. The buses will run through VM Street, Luz junction, RK Mutt, Mandaveli junction, and East Canal Bank Road via Srinivasapuram.

MTC bus route No 21-G coming from Luz junction heading towards the Gandhi statue will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction-Whites Road, Smith Road, Anna Salai and reach Broadway. Similarly, MTC bus route No 12G and 45B will be diverted via Nilgiris Junction, Music Academy, government Royapettah hospital, Royapettah Tower Clock, Whites Road, Anna Salai and Walajah Road and reach Anna Square.

Vehicles will not be allowed beyond RK Salai and Dr Natesan Road and Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction towards the Gandhi statue on Kamarajar Salai. These vehicles would be diverted towards Ice House junction. Also, vehicles coming from Dr Besant Road towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Dr Besant Road rountabout towards Ice House junction. And vehicles plying beyond Bharathi Salai and Bells Roads will be diverted towards Bells Road.