CUDDALORE: Utter confusion and chaos reigned in District Sports Complex here on Saturday as a national level sports meet, which was originally scheduled to be conducted in Chennai, was shifted to Cuddalore at the eleventh hour. Adding to the confusion of around 1,300 sportspersons from across the country, no proper facilities had been arranged at the sports complex.

What followed was a brawl between sports teams which ended with the intervention of the sub-collector and police. Moreover, the three-day event was wrapped up in a single day.

The Rural Games Federation Cup - 2018 was originally scheduled to be conducted at a private college in Chennai’s Sholinganallur, but was shifted to Cuddalore at the last moment.

“On Saturday, 1300 sportspersons from 13 states arrived here at the District Sports Complex through different modes of transport since the meet in Chennai was cancelled,” said the organisers of the event.

However, the sportspersons were surprised by a lack of arrangements a the complex. Also, there was no warmups for any of the 20 listed games of the event.

In the confusion that ensued, teams from Haryana and Rajasthan got involved in a verbal duel which soon escalated into a physical fight, with some sportspersons even using javelin poles to strike each other.

District Sub-Collector Johny Tom Varghese and District Revenue Officer G Vijaya, who were on their way to review the rehearsals, stopped short due to the fight inside the sports complex. Witnessing the chaos, the sub-collector summoned General Secretary GP Mahesh Babu, who is also the vice president of the Rural Games Federation, and District Sports Officer M Raja for an urgent meeting.

Meanwhile, Pudhu Nagar police inspector K Saravanan, who reached the spot, tried to pacify the quarrelling sportspersons and stopped both the teams from causing further damage.

Following the turn of events, school children, who were there to do their Republic Day rehearsals, rushed to the stands.

Three to One

During the meeting, it was decided that the entire event be wrapped up by Saturday evening. Speaking to Express, Mahesh Babu said, “The entire meet was a three-day event and the sportspersons came to Cuddalore to participate in the final leg of the cup since only the semi-finals and finals were held here.” He added the brawl between the two teams was a small incident.

The district sports officer said that some of the listed games were cancelled and only athletics were held at the sports complex, which could be wrapped in a day. Events that were cancelled include boxing and badminton. As per directions of the revenue officials, semi-finals and finals of athletics events were given permission to be held inside the complex.

The students are now being accommodated in the hostels of St Joseph’s campus and St Annes (for girl students).