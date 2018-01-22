PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK today called on the Centre to depute a high powered committee to Puducherry to have a detailed review of the functioning of the Congress-led government here.

Addressing reporters here, AIADMK's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan said, "Ever since the Congress came to power in 2016 there have been differences of opinion with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi landing the whole administration in utter disarray." "Both the government and Bedi have been indulging in mutual accusations and blame game." He further said officials in various departments were bearing the brunt of "turf war between the Lt Governor and Chief Minister" on several issues.

Benefits of various welfare schemes including payment of pension for the aged persons and also for widows had not been available to more than 10,000 fresh applicants while developmental works had run aground, Anbalagan alleged.

On the issue relating to payment of salaries to three nominated MLAs belonging to the BJP in the territorial assembly, the AIADMK leader said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had been objecting to the initiative of the Lt Governor for disbursement of salaries to the members.

"This only led to embarrassment to the officers and hence a high powered committee from the Centre will be of help to end the imbroglios here," he asserted.

The Congress government and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues including medical admissions, civic problems and induction of three nominated MLAs, ever since she assumed office in 2016