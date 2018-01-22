TIRUCHY/COIMBATORE: In spite of the increasing fuel prices and operational cost, private bus operations in Tiruchy and Coimbatore remain profitable, compared to the government buses.

On an average, a private bus operated on the Tiruchy-Karur route yields Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 a month, fetching annual earnings of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to the owners. A bus collects Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,600 at a given day, while the collection goes up to Rs 2,600-Rs 3,400 during rush hour. However, a government bus collection stands at Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600 on regular days, while the festival season collections goes up to Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800.

There are about 147 city private buses and 150 mofussil buses plying in Tiruchy city. On an average, with eight trips a day, a government bus collects Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000, while the private buses record collection of Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 in six trips.

A private operator in Tiruchy, who owns five buses, said maintenance cost was higher than other vehicles. “The insurance amount for a year can go up to Rs one lakh for our buses, and we do maintain our standard. When compared to the transport corporation, we hire only five per cent in the place of seven,” he said.

He added that the transport corporation does not maintain its buses well. The salary is provided under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. For an entry-level driver, the monthly pay starts from Rs 9,000 and does not go beyond 25 per cent hike in the pay, whereas experienced transport corporation employees get a pay of Rs 40,000, which is more than what a graduate gets paid, a driver pointed out.

Another risk that private drivers and conductors face is that they don’t have comprehensive insurance coverage. “Drivers during a fatal accident don’t get full insurance cover by employers,” a bus driver said.

In Coimbatore, the TNSTC is far away from private buses for various reasons. A private bus runs from Coimbatore to Pollachi, covering a 37-km distance in 50-60 minutes and charges Rs 17. But a TNSTC bus runs from Coimbatore to Pollachi, taking 60-75 minutes, and charges Rs 23. Most of the buses are labelled ‘express’ and ‘superfast’ but the speeds are mostly the same. This is the reason why passengers prefer private buses.

In addition, while a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, to cover the distance between Coimbatore and Palakkad, would take 50-60 minutes with a fare of Rs 42 including Rs 2 as insurance cost, a journey on TNSTC bus would take 80-100 minutes with a fare of Rs 40. Children up to 12 years of age can travel free of cost in a Kerala bus, but in a TNSTC one, they would be charged half the price.

Collusion

M Anuburaj, State general secretary of the Nethaji Transport Workers Welfare Association, alleged some TNSTC officials collude with private operators so the latter get to run more buses during rush hour