TAMIL NADU: Union Minister of state for finance and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan has seconded the Tamil Nadu Government's decision to raise bus fares across the board, saying that it was inevitable.

Speaking to reporters here, Radhakrishnan hit out at the Opposition for criticising the move and said that the previous government did not increase the bus fare for the last six years due to vote-bank politics.

“The Tamil Nadu Government didn't raise bus fare for 6 years. It is hiked now and is essential due to fuel price hike and financial purposes,” Radhakrishnan said.

“The then government didn't hike fares due to vote politics. Hadn't it been the case, fares would've been hiked gradually,” he added.

After six years, the E. Palaniswami-led government on Friday hiked the fares of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses in Chennai from Rs 3 to Rs 5, and the maximum from Rs 14 to Rs 23.

This created an uproar at various bus terminals in the state.

According to the state transport department's statement, in case of non-metros, tickets would range from Rs 3 to Rs 19 and for Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus services, the fare has been increased by nearly a third.