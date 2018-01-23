CHENNAI:The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Anna International Airport, Chennai seized 3-kg gold worth Rs 90 lakh in six cases of gold smuggling recently, said a statement issued by the Commissioner of Customs on Monday.

On Sunday morning, Cheriya Ansar (26) was intercepted at the exit after flying back from Dubai. On examining his check-in luggage, the officials claimed to have found 829-gm gold foil of 24-carat purity, concealed between layers of magnetic dart board, photo frame and cardboard sheets. The total worth is estimated at Rs 25 lakh.

In another incident on Sunday, two women arriving from Dubai were found to smuggle 980-gm 22-carat jewellery worth Rs 28 lakh, the statement said.It added that another man flying in from Kuwait had hidden one kada and a gold bit weighing 333.8 gm, worth Rs 10 lakh, in his trouser pocket. On Friday last, another man flying from Bangkok to Chennai was smuggling jewellery worth Rs 11.4 lakh.

On Thursday last, Bryozkaiman, who arrived from Thailand, was checked upon arrival. “On examination of his hand baggage, round press buttons of readymade apparels were observed to be unusually heavy,” the statement said. On dismantling and cut opening the round press buttons they were found to contain 258 numbers of white coloured metal ring. After acid treatment the custom officers recovered 535 gm of 24-carat gold worth Rs 16 lakh.